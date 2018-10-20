Pauline et moi avons fait l'habillage du magazine KOSTAR, sorti il y a quelques jours et tiré à 30 000 Exemplaires

Vous pouvez les trouver sur Nantes, Rennes, Angers et La Baule... ! On s'est éclatés !



Pauline and I made the design KOSTAR magazine, released a few days ago and print to 30 000 copies

You can find them on Nantes, Rennes, Angers and La Baule ...! We had fun !

