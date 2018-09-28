Feletti 1882 — Il Fantastico Bistrò
The project of repositioning the Feletti 1882 brand starts
with this new line of assorted chocolates.
We imagined a fantastic world, populated by impossible machines,
mustachioed gentlemen double-breasted and elegant ladies with improbable hats.
The history of the Feletti brand began in Turin, in 1882, where first Mr. Carlo Birocchetto and later the Commendator Giuseppe Feletti, dedicated themselves to the production of delicious chocolate. We tried to recreate the magic that reigned in the elegant bistro Feletti of Galleria Umberto I in Turin.
The Fabulous Bistrò is a place in the imagination where the clinking of silverware and cups mix with the scent of roasted coffee, fine hazelnuts and almonds in a whirl of extraordinary fine chocolate which surrounds you and takes you away.
Client: HDI Holding Dolciaria Italiana S.p.A.
Project Manager: Federico Padovani
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design & Illustration: Anna Rodighiero & Erica Zipoli
Visual mockup: Alessio Danubio
Many thanks to: Vera Lameri & Stefano Maglia for the great opportunity
to work on this renowned amazing brand
Thank You!