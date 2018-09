Owned and Adored 

The Client



Owned & Adored is an online store specialized in modern luxury collars and accessories for cats and dogs. They work exclusively with non-toxic, environmentally-compatible materials that offering uncompromising comfort and style. They also donate a percentage of their profits towards animal adoption charities.









The Objective



To create a visual brand identity that truly showcases the brand’s love for detail and our non-human best friends.









The Solution



Applying various visual solutions, we’ve created an elegant and contemporary brand expression. Combining different colors, we’ve achieved a friendly and cute impression. The detailed-oriented ends compose a premium quality product.



The brand itself was designed to make the end product memorable and as such the logo is engraved on every collar.



The brand employs charming pet photographs marking the importance of the end user.



Attention to detail is a priority in this project since it’s the best way to reflect not only the customer’s pet personality but their commitment and love for animals.