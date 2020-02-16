Casa Pancha
Multiple Owners
Boutique hostel located in the heart of Mexico City.
Our challenge was to create a story that resonates with an international audience. Design a unique experience and connect with an intimate narrative . 

"Mi casa es tu casa." is our mantra. Complete signage system, brand collaterals, interior design, and the website was thoroughly evaluated. We revealed a series of design elements that conduct guests into a journey to Mexican artisan pieces. Laughter, food, mezcal, education, insights, and kinship are some of the core values we had to transmit. 












Casa Pancha
95
497
9
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Diego Leyva Mexico City, Mexico
    Latente Studio Coyoacán, Mexico
    Ana Georgina Mexico City, Mexico

    Casa Pancha

    Boutique hostel located in the heart of Mexico City. Our challenge was to create a story that resonates with an international audience. Design Read More
    95
    497
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.