Casa Pancha

Our challenge was to create a story that resonates with an international audience. Design a unique experience and connect with an intimate narrative .
Boutique hostel located in the heart of Mexico City.
"Mi casa es tu casa." is our mantra. Complete signage system, brand collaterals, interior design, and the website was thoroughly evaluated. We revealed a series of design elements that conduct guests into a journey to Mexican artisan pieces. Laughter, food, mezcal, education, insights, and kinship are some of the core values we had to transmit.