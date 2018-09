About

The OCC, one of the most prominent cultural institutions in Athens, showcases contemporary cultural expression, supports Greek artists and cultivates international collaborations. The visual identity design of the OCC regarding the season 2017-2018, is based on an expressive, restless, unexpected and disruptive typographic approach. Flow type is a specially designed typographic software our team developed to handle the large volume and diverse needs of the OCC materials and played a huge part in the development of the seasons visual identity. Read Less

