Multiple Owners
[explicit] . Budapest, Hungary
Hunor Kátay Budapest, Hungary
Szilárd Kovács Budapest, Hungary
Sebestyén Németh Budapest, Hungary
Molecular Gastronomy
1412
195
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    We created the Molecular Gastronomy publication together with Na/No Restaurant, for which a plexiglass case, a map of ingredients (textures), and… Read More
    We created the Molecular Gastronomy publication together with Na/No Restaurant, for which a plexiglass case, a map of ingredients (textures), and a piece of cloth was also produced. Molecular gastronomy is the practical appliance of chemical and physical processes in kitchen techniques. It doesn't only deal with the psychics and chemistry of cooking, but in general with the artistic, technical and cultural questions that arise concerning scientific food making. Molecular gastronomy also embodies the modern and stylish creation and presentation of meals. This is cultivated by both scientists and master chefs, from laboratories to highly esteemed restaurants' kitchens. Read Less
    Published:




We created the Molecular Gastronomy publication together with Na/No Restaurant, for which a plexiglass case, a map of ingredients (textures), and a piece of cloth was also produced.

Molecular gastronomy is the practical appliance of chemical and physical processes in kitchen techniques. It doesn't only deal with the psychics and chemistry of cooking, but in general with the artistic, technical and cultural questions that arise concerning scientific food making. Molecular gastronomy also embodies the modern and stylish creation and presentation of meals. This is cultivated by both scientists and master chefs, from laboratories to highly esteemed restaurants' kitchens.


Photography: Márton Ács, Anna Vásony













Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.