About

We created the Molecular Gastronomy publication together with Na/No Restaurant, for which a plexiglass case, a map of ingredients (textures), and a piece of cloth was also produced. Molecular gastronomy is the practical appliance of chemical and physical processes in kitchen techniques. It doesn't only deal with the psychics and chemistry of cooking, but in general with the artistic, technical and cultural questions that arise concerning scientific food making. Molecular gastronomy also embodies the modern and stylish creation and presentation of meals. This is cultivated by both scientists and master chefs, from laboratories to highly esteemed restaurants' kitchens. Read Less

