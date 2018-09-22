Firmalt ⋅
Monterrey, Mexico
Message
Message
Maraca
1222
320
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Every once in a while, we need a jolt of energy to keep us moving. Maraca is a proud Mexican brand that makes tasty cold brew coffee for on-the-g… Read More
    Every once in a while, we need a jolt of energy to keep us moving. Maraca is a proud Mexican brand that makes tasty cold brew coffee for on-the-go coffee lovers. Inspired by movement and energy, they chose the name Maraca to go with the perfect colorful and vivacious identity. Their tagline Activamente Activo, which means actively active, is the brand's heart & promise. We wanted to give the brand a playful and unperfect feel that reflects in the roughness of the wordmark variations. We created a fun and carefree brand that makes you want to jump up and go. Read Less
    Published:
Maraca

Every once in a while, we need a jolt of energy to keep us moving. Maraca is a proud Mexican brand that makes tasty cold brew coffee for on-the-go coffee lovers. Inspired by movement and energy, they chose the name Maraca to go with the perfect colorful and vivacious identity. Their tagline Activamente Activo, which means actively active, is the brand's heart & promise. We wanted to give the brand a playful and unperfect feel that reflects in the roughness of the wordmark variations. We created a fun and carefree brand that makes you want to jump up and go.
Follow us @ Facebook
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.