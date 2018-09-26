Brandon Nickerson
New York, NY, USA
Harry's at Grand Central
    Harry's Newsstand at Grand Central, inspired by the classic 1920's with a modern twist.
HARRY'S AT GRAND CENTRAL

"Drawing inspiration from classic 1920s and 1930s newsstands, men’s e-commerce company Harry’s aimed to give one of the oldest forms of pop-up shops a modern twist. In New York’s Grand Central Station, Harry’s built its own modern version of a newsstand, designed to promote its men’s grooming products during the Christmas shopping season. But Harry’s didn’t stop there—it also printed its own newspaper for commuters to enjoy on their rides, as well as a printed map of Grand Central that could double as some last-minute wrapping paper"

- FAST COMPANY









Please note that this project was done in-house at Harry's.
I did not work on this alone.

Outsourced Credits
Illustration: Tim Lahan
Photography (in newspaper): Brian Ferry





