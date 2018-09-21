Ypsilon Project

About

Ypsilon resides in a renovated neoclassical building of the 19th century, where, besides entertaining, it aims to inform, educate and push the envelope in all cultural fields. Its goal is to connect creative groups and individuals, amongst them as well as with a wider audience. Concerts, performances, gastronomy, art installations, talks and workshops are some of the events someone can come across at Ypsilon. The logo represents a rooster who is both man and woman. Inspired by the old bronze coats that adorned the doors or the winds of old houses, the visual identity of the space unifies the past with the present, the male with the female, the fantastic with the real, the serious with the comic. A three-weight custom font was designed to enhance consistency across all visual platforms and to further differentiate the image of Ypsilon from anyone else. Read Less

