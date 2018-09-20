This year I had the incredibly good fortune of working with Virginia based Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Okay Yellow on a complete rebrand of a handful of their craft beer labels. The project afforded me the opportunity to work with a lot of great people to solve some intriguing composition challenges with illustrations which would showcase various outdoor scenes for each label.





Massive thanks to the folks at DB Brewing and the folks at Okay Yellow for the opportunity. Be sure to check out all the packaging which was art directed and designed by Dustin Artz.





I’ve been chomping at the bit to put a big process post together for this one which includes the breakdown of 5 labels as well as an art test. Without further ado, let’s dive into the world of craft brewery illustration!





The Art Test…

It’s not often I participate in art tests for projects simply because not every project I work on has a scale large enough to warrant multiple explorations from multiple illustrators. For a rebrand of a brewery which is about to take it’s beers all across the United States, however, Okay Yellow and DB Brewing wanted to make sure they found just the right look.





I was given a basic brief which would have me reimagining the Vienna Lager label, sticking close to the old label’s color palette but creating a dramatic scene with a firepit in front of rolling hills and mountains with the hint of covered patio structures in the distance.





I opted to make the fire pit the center of focus with all the hills, mountains, and tree lines rolling into the center of the composition, creating a nicely framed space in the sky for their logo to shine. I focused on keeping the palette warm and inviting and really pushed into the golden yellows and caramel colors their lager evoked.