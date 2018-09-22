The Aphrodites' tesserae (the mosaic stones) include flowers, plants, fruits but also fish, birds and horses that refer to the retro as well as the museums. The beauty of Aphrodite passes the ephemeral and enters the museum. It is borrowed from a world painted by scholars, biologists or naturalists who are fit to give the image of the ideal everyday woman who is bathed in the light of Cyprus literally and symbolically.
The Aphrodite pallet is stolen from the brightest hours of the Mediterranean summer. Blue from Potima beach, Coral Bay and Akamas, gold from the sedimentary rocks of Paphos, purple from Maratheftiko wine and red from spring strawberries. The colours that women love, wear and impersonate. Mental and spiritual situations. Experiences of the past and of the future.
- High-quality print on canvas, produced using giclée 12 colors.
- Available in three dimensions.
- Custom sizes are available upon request, please contact us for more information.