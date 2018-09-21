Collector packaging ©









Naming, logo and packaging design for the Crocus Collector range of natural cosmetics. The product range uses as main ingredient the crocus plant, the Cultivation of which has a history that spans over three Millennia and is lost in the depths of Mythology where there are dozens of versions of its Origin. In one of the most significant references to Crocus during the Minoan Bronze Age, a fresco of the “Crocus Collector” was found in the NW part of Knossos Palace in Crete, as well as in the ancient City of Akrotiri in Santorini, dating back to 1700 BC. A blue colored monkey is illustrated gently harvesting Crocus Flowers.



