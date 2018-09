Gieo Book of Toa Tàu is a journey that brings happiness and the love of art to the community. It was so great to became an illustrator of this meaningful project. The book is a collection of wonderful photos and stories selected throughout the process of creating the project, especially the 45 days of Gieo Xuyen Viet journey in fall 2017.

The book was released in order to share and spread the inspiration to art lovers and people who are interested in the community and education.