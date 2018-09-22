Leo Natsume
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Message
Message
Estadão Marcas + Brand illustrations
4998
1010
58
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    In this project I was responsible for creating several illustrations for the categories: smartphone, channels, clothing store, travel, computers … Read More
    In this project I was responsible for creating several illustrations for the categories: smartphone, channels, clothing store, travel, computers and insurance. Each category has the most relevant brand for Brazilians, according to statistics compiled by Estadão. Read Less
    Published:
I was invited by Estadão from São Paulo to participate in the fourth edition of the "Marcas Mais" project. The objective of this work is to understand what makes consumers perceive, in products, services and companies, the relevancy that motivates the engagement and that motivates the purchase and use decision.
In this project I was responsible for creating several illustrations for the categories: smartphone, channels, clothing store, travel, computers and insurance. Each category has the most relevant brand for Brazilians, according to statistics compiled by Estadão. The illustrations was published on Estadão Magazine "Marcas Mais" and on their website.

Client | Estadão
Art direction | Cris Pino
Illustrator/designer | Leo Natsume


Category | Smartphone


Category | Channel


Category | Store of Clothes




Category | Travel




Category | Computer

Category | Insurance


Cover design proposal

Follow me on:


Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.