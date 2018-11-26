Dutch Greenhouse Delta

One of our primary challenges moving forward is to help the millions of people living in the big cities getting access to food that is fresh, safe and healthy.​​​​​​​

In 2025, 80 percent of the world population will be living in urban areas and 15 percent will live in the ten biggest cities, our megacities. To feed our growing world population, we need to produce more food in the coming 40 years than all farmers in history have harvested in the past 1000 years.





Despite its modest size, The Netherlands is the world’s second largest exporter of agricultural products. This is to a large extent the result of a sophisticated ecosystem of greenhouse builders, related technical and IT-companies, seed enhancers, growers and renowned knowledge institutes. Read more about it in this National Geographic article . Dutch greenhouse experts and companies are involved in large scale food productions projects across the globe.





This is all good, but the challenge is the lack of organisation, funneling the resources in the right and most efficient way. This is why the Dutch Greenhouse Delta was initiated by the city of Westland and some of the leading companies on the market. It is a global platform and business portal to connect governments and the private sector, building integrated solutions for better food production.



