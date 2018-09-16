Brand concept & identity for Jatachi, an Asian Street Food restaurant.
Inspired by the sticker art culture in graffiti, the logo works as a tag, marking massively and indiscriminately all the restaurant media and collaterals.
This way, coming from a static element, we have generated a flexible identity system. Any object or support tagged by Jatachi automatically becomes part of the brand.
Interiorism: Clara Ocaña Arquitectura
Still life photography: Vidal Orga
Architecture photography: Pol Viladoms
Food menus are built from reused Asian magazines.
Waiter uniforms are made by tagging ordinary Asian t-shirts.
