English
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Mariama - Love, Sweat and Tears
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
3519
545
22
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Mariama - Love, Sweat and Tears
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
3519
545
22
www.akatre.com
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Centre Pompidou - Carte adhérent
by:
Akatre Studio
Art Direction
254
1382
Adobe Hidden Treasures
by:
Akatre Studio
Graphic Design
144
846
Djeff - Now Here Else
by:
Akatre Studio
Photography
320
2692
Grand Yellow × Akatre
by:
Akatre Studio
Art Direction
81
1518
Days Off - Philarmonie de Paris
by:
Akatre Studio
Art Direction
147
1270
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
Credits
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
