MARK Studio
Cape Town, South Africa
Message
Message
Coco Safar
4604
558
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Coco Safar is a luxury coffee, patisserie and café brand. The company is the first to offer auction-lot coffees (the best of the beans), as well … Read More
    Coco Safar is a luxury coffee, patisserie and café brand. The company is the first to offer auction-lot coffees (the best of the beans), as well as rooibos teas, in capsules. Their City Roast range is associated with nine world destinations, and is presented as a bright, colourful travelogue. The Couture Edition (essentially single estate coffees) is slightly more elegant, with cigar and chocolate cues. The overall feel translates well into cold beverages, too, including botanical brews and tonics. A taste of the sublime. Read Less
    Published:


Coco Safar is a luxury coffee, patisserie and café brand. The company is the first to offer auction-lot coffees (the best of the beans), as well as rooibos teas, in capsules. Their City Roast range is associated with nine world destinations, and is presented as a bright, colourful travelogue. The Couture Edition (essentially single estate coffees) is slightly more elegant, with cigar and chocolate cues. The overall feel translates well into cold beverages, too, including botanical brews and tonics. A taste of the sublime.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.