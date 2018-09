About

A personal project that used unrelated random words to create a rhyme with isometric illustration. FYI, rhyme is a words that have same last soun… Read More

A personal project that used unrelated random words to create a rhyme with isometric illustration. FYI, rhyme is a words that have same last sound but different meaning. Hence, by combining those random words into isometric was so much challenging yet so fun! Read Less

Published: