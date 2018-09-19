Natalie Murrow
San Francisco, CA, USA
Message
Message
DURGS DURGS DURGS!
2189
533
32
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    These are some dog studies I made to practice my Character Design skills. It was fun to play around with lines, shape, and texture. I tried to gi… Read More
    These are some dog studies I made to practice my Character Design skills. It was fun to play around with lines, shape, and texture. I tried to give them all unique personalities and through body language and facial expressions. Read Less
    Published:
These are some dog studies I made to practice my Character Design skills. It was fun to play around with lines, shape, and texture. I tried to give them all unique personalities and through body language and facial expressions.
Pug
Pomerainian
Basset Hound
Collie
Pitbull
Shiba Inu
Spaniel
Dachshund
Bulldog
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.