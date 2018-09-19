DURGS DURGS DURGS!

These are some dog studies I made to practice my Character Design skills. It was fun to play around with lines, shape, and texture. I tried to gi… Read More
These are some dog studies I made to practice my Character Design skills. It was fun to play around with lines, shape, and texture. I tried to give them all unique personalities and through body language and facial expressions. Read Less
Published:
These are some dog studies I made to practice my Character Design skills. It was fun to play around with lines, shape, and texture. I tried to give them all unique personalities and through body language and facial expressions.
These are some dog studies I made to practice my Character Design skills. It was fun to play around with lines, shape, and texture. I tried to give them all unique personalities and through body language and facial expressions.