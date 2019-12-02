C°F WEATHER CHARTS





A decade of experimenting with data science, design and printing techniques.





The Weather Chart is for CLEVER°FRANKE a way to experiment and to demonstrate the power and use of data. Every edition reproduces weather data in a new and unique chart, visualizing particular aspects of meteorological activity.





The Weather Chart holds an important position in the heritage of CLEVER°FRANKE. The degree sign in our name, a reference to the astronomer Anders Celsius (°C) and the physicist Daniel Fahrenheit (°F), the minds behind the units with which we measure temperature, is also an assertion to our affinity with the weather and serves as the basis for the design of our visual identity.















