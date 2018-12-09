



Solosol is a residential project in the city of Cancun, Mexico. Our branding proposal comes from a Mayan legend that says that before the existence of the Earth, the hummingbird was considered a deity, symbolizing harmony and life. The belief says that they were the ones who came together to create the world.





We designed an icon where we can see this hummingbird, as well as a pattern that is used in different details of the brand, these elements have a great balance with the sophisticated and minimalist editorial design of the different applications. In addition, we choose a bright and contrasting color palette, with which you can identify the happiness and tranquility that you feel when stepping on the white sand and swimming in the crystal clear waters of this heavenly place.





Solosol, tropical condos.

