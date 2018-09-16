Jazzanova - The Pool

I had the opportunity to work on all visual material for the new album of Jazzanova called The Pool. The idea it's based on concept a world in a word. This is the result :) Hope you like it.
I have to say thanks to my man Simone Brillarelli for all this amazing animation. Hope you like.
Original primitive rought.
The vinyl.
Rought of the rest of letter of jazzanova. This remain just a sketch but i love to share with you :)
The series of element used in the full album design. I design all the cd booklet and i use lot of this little elements.
I had the opportunity also to design all single cover and Simone helped me to animate those too.
