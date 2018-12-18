Non-Verbal Club
Porto, Portugal
Message
Message
Porto Academy 2019 – Newspaper
838
165
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    32 pages newspaper designed for Porto Academy 2018, set in a three column grid, using strong typographic scale contrasts to create both rhythm an… Read More
    32 pages newspaper designed for Porto Academy 2018, set in a three column grid, using strong typographic scale contrasts to create both rhythm and structure, leaving room for a very loose use of imagery while being able to hold together a very diversified set of contents. Read Less
    Published:
Porto Academy 2018
– Newspaper design


Following the workshop we've coordinated and conducted during the 2017 edition of Porto Academy, we've realised we needed a smarter and practical strategy to showcase the studios' activity during the 2018 summer school. By the time we were discussing a new plan for this edition, we've quickly came to the conclusion that making a newspaper would be the best solution to fit both the timing and production costs we were dealing with.

Rather than focusing on a in detail display of the students results separated in a booklet for each studio, we felt it would be better to reveal a panorama of the whole experience of Porto Academy as a week long intensive programme, where a diversified group of people work on different approaches to contemporary architecture problems and approaches. From there, we've drafted a simple editorial structure able to display an introductory text to the summer school's premises, list the name of all the participants, introduce the brief and imagery of some explorations of each of the studio's projects, and finally, a couple of contextual photographs of Porto Academy.

The result is a 32 pages newspaper, set in a three column grid, using strong typographic scale contrasts to create both rhythm and structure, leaving room for a very loose use of imagery while being able to hold together a very diversified set of contents.






Art direction & design
Nonverbal Club

Porto Academy
Founders & Directors
Amélia Brandão & Rodrigo Costa Lima

Studio Coordinators
Adamo Faiden
Arquitectura G
Fran Silvestre
Ling Hao
Luís Urbano
Manuel Cervantes
June 14 – Mayer-Grohbrügge & Chermayeff
Muoto
NP2F
Sauter Von Moos
SO–IL
Stephen Taylor

Photography
It's – Ivo Tavares Studio










© nonverbal club 2018




Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.