Familia :)
Barcelona, Spain
Sant Pau Summer Concerts
Sant Pau Summer Concerts

Sant Pau Art Noveau Site schedule several outdoor concerts during the summer season that stand out for its quality. The singers and musicians participating in the 2018 edition are Fundación Tony Manero, Bedouine, Roger Mas, Las Migas and Ethno Catalonia.



Summer and 45 degrees graphic identity

The graphic proposal is notable for its summer formalization. At the same time it maintains the 45 degrees angle’s Sant Pau brand essence, the starting point for all their graphic applications since 2013.



See full project at:



Follow Familia:





