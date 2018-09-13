Multiple Owners
József G Kiss Budapest, Hungary
Kuudes Helsinki & Stockholm Helsinki, Finland
Piëtke Visser Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki Design Week - 2018
3633
309
9
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    The festival of new ideas Founded in 2005, Helsinki Design Week is the largest design festival in the Nordic countries. Held annually in Septemb… Read More
    The festival of new ideas Founded in 2005, Helsinki Design Week is the largest design festival in the Nordic countries. Held annually in September, the festival presents design from a number of fields as well as fashion, architecture and urban culture. In 2018, Kuudes was invited to create the annual identity based on the theme TRUST. We worked with the existing Helsinki Design Week identity – known for the ubiquitous red beams that have been there for years. We turned these colour blocks into a moiré-style pattern, a glitch that is dynamic and ever-changing. The result is a contemporary take on the identity, still making it recognizable and familiar. Read Less
    Published:

The festival of new ideas

Founded in 2005, Helsinki Design Week is the largest design festival in the Nordic countries. Held annually in September, the festival presents design from a number of fields as well as fashion, architecture and urban culture. In 2018, Kuudes was invited to create the annual identity based on the theme TRUST. We worked with the existing Helsinki Design Week identity – known for the ubiquitous red beams that have been there for years. We turned these colour blocks into a moiré-style pattern, a glitch that is dynamic and ever-changing. The result is a contemporary take on the identity, still making it recognizable and familiar.


Imagining trust

The key element of the identity is the photography, based on a strong and bold image concept created together with Koski Syväri and shot by Tuukka Koski. The motifs stem from the five main categories of festival events: collaboration, education, sustainability, city development and trust in the future. Each of these abstract themes were depicted in concrete, materialized forms. Together with the taglines, they spur your imagination to look at trust from diverse perspectives. The set-ups are engaging, even provocative, while the union of lights, shadows, materials and surroundings make sure that you keep on scrutinizing the photographs – and finding new viewpoints with every glance.

Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.