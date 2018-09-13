Helsinki Design Week - 2018

About

The festival of new ideas Founded in 2005, Helsinki Design Week is the largest design festival in the Nordic countries. Held annually in Septemb… Read More

The festival of new ideas Founded in 2005, Helsinki Design Week is the largest design festival in the Nordic countries. Held annually in September, the festival presents design from a number of fields as well as fashion, architecture and urban culture. In 2018, Kuudes was invited to create the annual identity based on the theme TRUST. We worked with the existing Helsinki Design Week identity – known for the ubiquitous red beams that have been there for years. We turned these colour blocks into a moiré-style pattern, a glitch that is dynamic and ever-changing. The result is a contemporary take on the identity, still making it recognizable and familiar. Read Less

Published: