Gerhard Human
Cape Town, South Africa
DOZO tea
Illustration
Character Design
Drawing
2435
410
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/13/2018
Gerhard Human
Cape Town, South Africa
DOZO tea
Illustration
Character Design
Drawing
2435
410
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/13/2018
About
Comic inspired illustration campaign for Japanese greentea product DOZO, launching in France.
Published:
Launch campaign I had the pleasure of working on with French agency
DOERS
for
DOZO Tea
.
Follow on Instagram:
@theGerhard
Thank You!
Gerhard Human
Cape Town, South Africa
Basic Description
Comic inspired illustration campaign for Japanese greentea product DOZO, launching in France.
Published:
Credits
Gerhard Human
Cape Town, South Africa
Tags
japanese
manga
traditional japanese
Greentea
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.