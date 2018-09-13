Gerhard Human
Cape Town, South Africa
DOZO tea
    Comic inspired illustration campaign for Japanese greentea product DOZO, launching in France.
Launch campaign I had the pleasure of working on with French agency DOERS for DOZO Tea.​​​​​​​
Follow on Instagram: @theGerhard
