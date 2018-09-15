Reading Wild - Brand identity
Reading Wild is a community of hyperactive readers, led by Sylvia Minne. In her own words: it's live, it's about sharing, it's cool and it's rock & roll. Like a music label, it is the love of books and reading, with codes, references, generosity, intimacy and the universality. Reading Wild proposes, through its website and events, to create an original and ideal library. The attitude is militant and supportive, with a perfume of casualness and accessible intelligence. Sylvia regularly brings together her "community of solitary people" in Paris to defend their unconditional love of books in their own way.
We helped her to transcribe this iconoclastic posture into a raw and elegant graphic identity. Around the signature "Stay Wild Keep Reading", we composed a typographic logo entirely designed for Reading Wild.
The graphic applications, crisp, radical, denote the classic universes of publishing and booksellers by combining the typefaces Replica - in capital letters - and Bely, as well as by both free and structured layouts, in black and white. The inauguration of the new visual territory took place at the Pavillon des Lettres in Paris in September 2018.
Reading Wild est une communauté de lecteurs hyperactifs, emmenée par Sylvia Minne. De ses propres mots : c'est du live, c'est du partage, c'est cool et c'est rock. A la façon d'un label, c'est l'amour des livres et de la lecture, avec des codes, des références, de la générosité, de l'intime et de l'universel. Reading Wild propose, à travers son site et ses événements, de se composer une bibliothèque inédite et idéale. L'attitude est militante et solidaire, matinée d'un parfum de décontraction, d'intelligence accessible. Sylvia rassemble régulièrement, à Paris, sa "communauté de solitaires" pour défendre à leur manière leur amour inconditionnel des livres.
Nous l'avons aidée à transcrire cette posture iconoclaste dans une identité visuelle brute et élégante. Autour de la signature "Stay Wild Keep Reading", nous avons composé un logo typographique entièrement dessiné pour Reading Wild. L'univers graphique, tranché, radical, dénote des univers classiques de l'édition et des libraires en associant les caractères Replica - en lettres capitales - et Bely, ainsi que par des mises en pages à la fois libres et structurées, en noir et blanc. L'inauguration du nouveau territoire visuel a eue lieu au Pavillon des Lettres, à Paris, en septembre 2018.
Thank You!