The Road trip
A compilation of scenes/ landscapes that have captured my imagination and inspired me to create them, during several road trips along the country side india. This is an ongoing series and hope to contribute more in the coming months!
Munnar - The breath taking tea meadows of Munnar, Kerala, India
Drive -Scenic drive through lush tea plantations, densely forested highways, small towns and a never ending
long winding road.
Pollachi - Blissful views of never ending paddy fields, narrow roads and Lotus ponds
near Pollachi, Tamilnadu
Lake Periyar - The Picturesque Periyar lake is one of the longest rivers and is the lifeline of kerala. Home to some of the most exotic animals, birds and aquatic species. Also a tiger reserve.
Nandi Hills, one of the very popular weekend getaways near Bangalore city. Known for its breath taking panoramic views and long standing heritage with the city.
Alleppey - Spectacular Vembanad lake, Floating buoys and the boat house.
Lotus Pond - A quint essential town in south india overlooking a lotus pond. I remember driving through this old town in one of my recent road trip and being amazed at this beautiful view of the old town and this lotus pond. Tried to recreate by memory!
Sketches
Some of quick sketches made at the location which then was translated to the illustrations
Animation Explorations
Closer look at the details
Thanks for watching!
Thank You!