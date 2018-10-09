Mario De Meyer
Ghent, Belgium
36 Days of Type 2018
    36 days of type is a project by Rafa Goicoechea & Nina Sans that invites designers, illustrators and graphic artists to give their particular vi… Read More
    36 days of type is a project by Rafa Goicoechea & Nina Sans that invites designers, illustrators and graphic artists to give their particular view on the signs from our alphabet. 36 days of restless creativity, in which participants are challenged to design a letter or number for each day, resulting in an overall view of the ability to represent the same sign from many different perspectives. A project that aims to create a space for creation around typography and its endless graphic possibilities. This is my contribution to the project.
36 days of type is a project by Rafa Goicoechea & Nina Sans that invites designers, 
illustrators and graphic artists to give their particular view on the signs from our alphabet.  
36 days of restless creativity, in which participants are challenged to design a letter or number for each day, 
resulting in an overall view of the ability to represent the same sign from many different perspectives. 
A project that aims to create a space for creation around typography and its endless graphic possibilities. 
This is my contribution to the project.







