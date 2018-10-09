moodley brand identity
Vienna, Austria
H.Sachs - Branding & Digital
H A N S   S A C H S
Finally home.

It's not "Show me how you live and I'll tell you who you are," but rather "Tell me who you are and I'll show you how you could live." After extensive conversations, H.Sachs develops comprehensive interior solutions that reflect the needs and personality of the residents.

http://hsachs.at
Customer: Hans Sachs Wohnen GmbH
Creative CEO: Volkmar Weiss
Creative Direction, Art Direction: Nora Obergeschwandner
Graphic Design: Nora Obergeschwandner
Director Digital: Birgit Taucher
Digital Design: Nora Obergeschwandner
Programming: Dominic Fuss, Timotheus Triebl
Photography: &tradition
Portfolio photography: Aaron Jiang
Text: Matthias Alber
Project management: Marlies Aringer
