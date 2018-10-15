Lin Zhe
Beijing, China
YUEKAI FILM LOGO ANMATION
Yuekai Film Logo Animation

It was a great challenge to make this logo animation for Yuekai Film. We were requested to complete a stereo animation
in quite a short time,  including tasks from creative to production.  And after the discussion with client, we chose to use paper-cut to present a secret, micro film kingdom. Very glad that we complete this project with Yuekai team together.

This logo animation was first released on Aug. 3rd, 2017 with the film Once Upon a Time (三生三世十里桃花). Hope everyone could watch it on screen in the future.


2D version Animation​​​​​​

Stereo version Animation​​​​​​​

First section concept art​​​​​​​

Second section concept art




CREDITS

Client:
YUEKAI FILM 

Creative and production:
PIXOMONDO BEIJING

Director:
Lin Zhe / 林哲

Producer:
Nancy Jing／金胜男

Concept design:
Lin Zhe／林哲

2d Previz:
Li Wenwen／李文雯

2d Animation:
Zhao Yuanyuan / 赵源源
Fan Wen / 范雯

Lighting&shading:
Edward Kong / 孔大中   
Wang Yu / 王钰

3d Animation:
Clement Doranlo   
Wang Yufei / 汪愈飞

Compositing:
Wang Fan / 王帆

Music:
Lan Tianxiao/ 蓝天晓
