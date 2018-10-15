YUEKAI FILM LOGO ANMATION

Yuekai Film Logo Animation





It was a great challenge to make this logo animation for Yuekai Film. We were requested to complete a stereo animation

in quite a short time, including tasks from creative to production. And after the discussion with client, we chose to use paper-cut to present a secret, micro film kingdom. Very glad that we complete this project with Yuekai team together.





This logo animation was first released on Aug. 3rd, 2017 with the film Once Upon a Time (三生三世十里桃花). Hope everyone could watch it on screen in the future.







