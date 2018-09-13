Maciek Janicki
San Francisco, CA, USA
No Blue Without Yellow
    The film opens luring closer and closer to discover the possibility of stepping inside a fantastical sphere. The observer is slowly drifting into… Read More
    The film opens luring closer and closer to discover the possibility of stepping inside a fantastical sphere. The observer is slowly drifting into Van Gogh’s world, carried by the rhythm of a waltz. Van Gogh’s memories are sculpted within his paint strokes. His memories are alive within the film, but just for a fleeting moment. The fantasy lasts simply two minutes, but within that short time the observer is immersed in a painters lifetime. Read Less
No Blue Without Yellow.

I constructed No Blue Without Yellow using individual paintings from consequential times of Van Gogh's life and sculpted them in three dimensional space. I sampled hundreds of the artist’s brush strokes to wrap my interpretive world within his paintings.  
The film opens luring closer and closer to discover the possibility of stepping inside a fantastical sphere. The observer is slowly drifting into Van Gogh’s world, carried by the rhythm of a waltz. Van Gogh’s memories are sculpted within his paint strokes. His memories are alive within the film, but just for a fleeting moment. The fantasy lasts simply two minutes, but within that short time the observer is immersed in a painters lifetime.

Directing, Animating, Modelling: Maciek Janicki
Music: Jordan Meltzer
Render: Garagefarm
Additional modelling help: Matt Peltier

Maciek Janicki employs drawing, animation, painting, film, music, and design to realize imagined city scapes and the intersection of people within it. From an early age, his love for skateboard culture formed his style and concepts behind his work. Inspired by city scapes and how skateboarding coexists within the architecture, his work developed to reflect and pursue the simplicity of function and geometry within these ecosystems. Also exploring imaginary and fantastical figures that might lay within the city, his work becomes a highly satisfying peek into his surreal imaginationary metropolises. Janicki’s work is a reflection of magical dimensions, going beyond reality and materialized by concepts design, shapes, and small details.

Janicki’s projects include working with Disney, The Van Gogh Museum, AMC, Redbull, Suzuki, Quicksilver, Coca-Cola, Slam City Skates, and Microsoft. His work has been exhibited in cities throughout Europe, Asia and South and North America, including The Exploratorium, San Francisco, Japan Media Arts Festival, Tokyo, Milano Film Festival, Italy, Illustrative Film Festival, Berlin, Germany, Hong Kong Arts Center, Hong Kong, amongst others. He co-owns and acts as Art Director of the skateboard company 79th. Janicki was born in Poland and lived and worked in London, United Kingdom for 8 years. He is now based in sunny San Francisco, CA.





