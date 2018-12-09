Omar. Aqil
Musing (Character Illustrations II)
    This project (Musing - Character Illustrations II) is very close to my heart feelings; it took me 3 months to create these illustrations because … Read More
    This project (Musing - Character Illustrations II) is very close to my heart feelings; it took me 3 months to create these illustrations because these portraits have exaggerated details. YES! this project is inspired by Picasso’s work, I have tried to experiment on the Picasso’s pattern he used in his portrait work. It reflects different situations of my thinking posture. In these visuals I used regular kitchen, home things, common shapes and form. Self-Initiated Project by Omaraqil CR Studio Read Less
