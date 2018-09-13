Barcelona City Works





Pla de Barris (The Neighborhood Plan) is a program to reverse the inequalities between the neighborhoods of the city of Barcelona and that is developed in a total of 16 districts divided into three axes: Besòs, Muntanya Turons i Litoral.





This plan already had a previously created graphic identity, where the speech bubles and the red color stood out. For this reason we wanted to conserve the essence by adapting it to the new more geometrical proposal in this plan works signage.