NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
Tempo
Digital Art
,
Art Direction
,
Creative Direction
,
1803
647
9
Tempo -
Experimental work using abstract generative structures mixing building materials with natural wood and stone elements.
We have explored the contrast between materials, textures and colors.
Thank You!
Basic Description
Experimental work using abstract generative structures mixing building materials with natural wood and stone elements. We have explored the contrast between materials, textures and colors.
NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
Tags
architecture
materials
concrete
metals
texture
Nature
wood
generative
contemporary
art
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
© 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.