Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Santi Zoraidez
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Finally some free time!
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Furniture Design
,
2495
610
30
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/8/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Santi Zoraidez
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Finally some free time!
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Furniture Design
,
2495
610
30
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/8/2018
Add to Collection
Hello there! This is Santi!
Just wanted to share some of the images I have created last month when got some free time between commercial projects! I hope you like it!
Thanks for passing by!
For more like this visit
santizoraidez.com
and
instagram.com/szoraidez
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Santi Zoraidez
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Nike Epic React
Multiple Owners
by:
Santi Zoraidez
by:
Facu Labo
Art Direction
4941
63171
Featured On:
3/12/2018
Van Cleef & Arpels
by:
Santi Zoraidez
Art Direction
841
9166
Featured On:
12/5/2017
Nike Jordan XXXI + I
by:
Santi Zoraidez
Art Direction
1032
10079
Featured On:
12/9/2016
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo
Multiple Owners
by:
Santi Zoraidez
by:
Facu Labo
Art Direction
746
5101
Featured On:
8/17/2018
Moulting
by:
Santi Zoraidez
Advertising
1271
9886
Featured On:
9/23/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Santi Zoraidez
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.