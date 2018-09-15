







.Wacom All is full of life.









All is full of life' is a response to an invitation from the creative team over at Wacom to make something fun, with no brief whatsoever. I've been using their tools ever since I started doing CG and they've been a key component in my set-up and workflow over the past years. This time I decided to experiment within the boundaries of a seamless looping ecosystem, a mini-world of some sort, closing with a reinterpretation of the Wacom logo in a 3D space.



