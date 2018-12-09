Children's book VIKTOR tells the story of a recreational hunter, one who suddenly is overwhelmed by a strong regret for one of his hunting deeds.… Read More
Children's book VIKTOR tells the story of a recreational hunter, one who suddenly is overwhelmed by a strong regret for one of his hunting deeds. To make up for it, he comes up with a clever plan to fill the gap on one of the animals’ lives he's taken... Read Less
Published:
By Jacques & Lise Out now in Belgian bookstores - Published by Van Halewyck, imprint of Pelckmans Publishers www.vanhalewyck.be - Created with the support of the Flemish Literature Fund - ISBN 9789461319180 Online available here
Children's book VIKTOR tells the story of a recreational hunter, one who suddenly is overwhelmed by a strong regret for one of his hunting deeds. To make up for it, he comes up with a clever plan to fill the gap on one of the animals’ lives he's taken...