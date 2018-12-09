Jacques & Lise
Diest, Belgium
Viktor
    Children's book VIKTOR tells the story of a recreational hunter, one who suddenly is overwhelmed by a strong regret for one of his hunting deeds.… Read More
    Children's book VIKTOR tells the story of a recreational hunter, one who suddenly is overwhelmed by a strong regret for one of his hunting deeds. To make up for it, he comes up with a clever plan to fill the gap on one of the animals’ lives he's taken... Read Less
By Jacques & Lise
Out now in Belgian bookstores
Published by Van Halewyck,
imprint of Pelckmans Publishers
www.vanhalewyck.be
Created with the support of
the Flemish Literature Fund
ISBN 9789461319180
Online available here




