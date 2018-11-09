Anagrama Studio
Mexico City, Mexico
Manos de Cacao
Manos de Cacao

The Client

Manos de Cacao is a true bean-to-bar chocolate brand specialized in every aspect of the process it entails. They oversee the cacao's careful selection, cooking, husking, all the way to its grinding.


The Objective

To build a brand identity that portrays an organic visual undertone while allowing each product to stand on their own.


The Solution

The wordmark works as a distinctive element on its own, while at the same time allowing the main motifs and colors to be the focal point of the overall composition.
The Icon displays a strong emphasis on the hand element. The story of Manos de Cacao is strongly related to every process within the chocolate life cycle. From the cultivator, all the way to the packager, every hand counts.
This is also asserted in the special design each chocolate bar has, depending on its regional origin.







El Cliente

Manos de Cacao es una marca dedicada a la fabricación de chocolate "bean-to-bar". Son expertos a detalle de cada proceso, cuidando desde la seleccion, tostado, descascarillado y molienda del cacao.


El Objetivo

Construir una identidad de marca que represente un trasfondo visual orgánico y al mismo tiempo permita que cada producto sobresalga por sí mismo.


La Solución

El logotipo funciona como un elemento distintivo que a su vez le otorga espacio a los motivos principales y colores, esto los convierte en el centro de atención de la composición en general.
La mano tiene un énfasis especial en el diseño del ícono. La historia de Manos de Cacao esta fuertemente entrelazada con cada proceso en el ciclo de vida del chocolate. Cada mano cuenta, desde el agricultor hasta el empacador.
Esto se recalca en el diseño especial que cada barra tiene dependiendo de su región de origen.




































