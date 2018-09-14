Agora - Brand design & wayfinding

About

The Agora, Limonest's cultural centre offers a concert hall, a media library, a music conservatory, as well as various rooms for the city's assoc… Read More

The Agora, Limonest's cultural centre offers a concert hall, a media library, a music conservatory, as well as various rooms for the city's associations. The opening of the cultural center was an opportunity for the city to conduct a major visual identity project, both at the level of the city and the cultural centre. This visual identity was designed jointly with that of the city, which we also created. Logo concept In ancient Greece, the agora designates the social and political meeting place of the city. Symbolically it is the center of the city. The simple observation of the word "agora" offers us, through the central position of the "o", the expression of this centrality where the multiple voices of the city converge. The architecture of the building accords with this analysis, since it is structured around this circular form around which the various spaces are organized (media library, conservatory, concert hall...). The logo does the same, and is organized in a lively way aro Read Less

Published: