Agora - Brand design & wayfinding

[EN]
The Agora, Limonest's cultural centre offers a concert hall, a media library, a music conservatory, as well as various rooms for the city's associations.
The opening of the cultural center was an opportunity for the city to conduct a major visual identity project, both at the level of the city and the cultural centre. This visual identity was designed jointly with that of the city, which we also created.
[FR]
L'Agora - Pôle culturel de Limonest regroupe une salle de concert, une médiathèque, un conservatoire de musique, ainsi que diverses salles pour les associations de la ville.
L'ouverture de l'établissement fut l'occasion pour la municipalité de conduire un grand chantier d'identité visuelle, aussi bien au niveau de la ville que du pôle culturel. Cette identité visuelle s'articule donc avec l'identité visuelle de la ville que nous avons également créée.
[EN] Logo concept
In ancient Greece, the agora designates the social and political meeting place of the city. Symbolically it is the center of the city.
The simple observation of the word "agora" offers us, through the central position of the "o", the expression of this centrality where the multiple voices of the city converge. The architecture of the building accords with this analysis, since it is structured around this circular form around which the various spaces are organized (media library, conservatory, concert hall...). The logo does the same, and is organized in a lively way around the central "O".
[FR] Concept du logo
Dans la Grèce antique, l'agora désigne le lieu de rassemblement social et politique de la cité. Symboliquement c'est le centre de la cité.
La simple observation du mot "agora" nous offre à travers la position centrale du "o" l'expression de cette centralité où convergent les multiples voix de la cité. L'architecture du bâtiment s'accorde avec cette analyse, puisqu'elle est structurée autour de cette forme circulaire autour de laquelle s'organisent les différents espaces (médiathèque, conservatoire, salle de concert...). Le logo fait de même, et s'organise de manière vivante autour du "O" central.
[EN] Building signage
[FR] Signalétique
