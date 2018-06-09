Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
OUIGO_PRINT_2017
    OUIGO PRINT CAMPAIGN 2017, SNCF FRANCE, design and creation of illustration
Client : OUIGO / SNCF (France's national state-owned railway company)
Agency : Rosapark
Agent : Watchout Paris
CGI Production & Design : Nikopicto
