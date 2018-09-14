The Freelancer

Portfolio Ep001
You need a Folio to get more work!
Useless Meeting Ep002
This happened all the time. Just tell me the spec already!
Insurance Ep003
No Insurance Ep004
Wrong Unit Ep005
Do you ever get a files from a client, in some wonky units, Dont know what to do with that.
I got my eye(s) on you Ep006
Dress Code Ep007
Smell of Success Ep008
Family resemblance ? Ep009
Room Service Ep010
I was a freelancer in the game industry, for a long....long time. Back
then it was only the Cat and I.. I thought it would be neat to create a comic(ish) about those days as a freelancer, but with a Medieval Fantasy theme..
One thing that was important this time around, was to have strong background, different colors, something that POP for every illustration..
Enjoy some close up
Behind the Scenes....
As always i used 3Ds max, and mental ray.
I composite the finals in photoshop.
Early scenes and some quick mood sketches..
More episode to come later this year.. ?
Thanks for watching.
