L A T E M P E S T A D

—

La emblemática revista de arte La Tempestad cumplió 20 años en 2018 y comisionó a S.A. para desarrollar su nueva identidad gráfica y diseño editorial. Después de explorar y analizar la evolución gráfica y editorial de la publicación a través de los años, creamos una identidad que ayudara a La Tempestad a tener una presencia fuerte y expresiva, en el contexto editorial, cultural y del arte contemporáneo en Iberoamérica.

El nuevo logotipo es de inspiración clásica pero rasgos contemporáneos, y fue diseñado para tener una presencia sólida y fuerte pero con sensibilidad y sofisticación. En complemento, el sistema gráfico y diseño editorial, juega dentro de una retícula dinámica, que permite romper la estructura y darle libertad a los distintos elementos, para que jueguen de manera expresiva y propositiva. El objetivo fue otorgarle a La Tempestad no sólo una imagen actualizada y fuerte, si no una herramienta para que el diseño editorial fuera no solo forma, sino también contenido.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​

—