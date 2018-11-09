L A T E M P E S T A D
—
La emblemática revista de arte La Tempestad cumplió 20 años en 2018 y comisionó a S.A. para desarrollar su nueva identidad gráfica y diseño editorial. Después de explorar y analizar la evolución gráfica y editorial de la publicación a través de los años, creamos una identidad que ayudara a La Tempestad a tener una presencia fuerte y expresiva, en el contexto editorial, cultural y del arte contemporáneo en Iberoamérica.
El nuevo logotipo es de inspiración clásica pero rasgos contemporáneos, y fue diseñado para tener una presencia sólida y fuerte pero con sensibilidad y sofisticación. En complemento, el sistema gráfico y diseño editorial, juega dentro de una retícula dinámica, que permite romper la estructura y darle libertad a los distintos elementos, para que jueguen de manera expresiva y propositiva. El objetivo fue otorgarle a La Tempestad no sólo una imagen actualizada y fuerte, si no una herramienta para que el diseño editorial fuera no solo forma, sino también contenido.
—
The emblematic art magazine, La Tepestad, just turned 20 years old in 2018 and commissioned S.A. to develop their new graphic identity and editorial design. After exploring and analizing the publication’s graphic and editorial evolution throughout the years, we created a graphic identity to help La Tempestad have a more expressive and strong presence around ibero-america’s editorial, cultural and contemporary art contexts.
The new logotype has a classic inspiration, but with contemporary features, and was designed to have a solid and strong presence, keeping its sensibility and sofistication. In addition, the graphic system and editorial design play along a dynamic grid, which allows to break the structure and gives the different elements a sense of freedom, in order for them to appear in a more expressive an propositive way. The goal was to give La Tempestad not just one updated and strong image, but a tool so that the editorial design was not only form, but also content.
The new logotype has a classic inspiration, but with contemporary features, and was designed to have a solid and strong presence, keeping its sensibility and sofistication. In addition, the graphic system and editorial design play along a dynamic grid, which allows to break the structure and gives the different elements a sense of freedom, in order for them to appear in a more expressive an propositive way. The goal was to give La Tempestad not just one updated and strong image, but a tool so that the editorial design was not only form, but also content.
Fotografía — Juan Hdz
—
sociedadanonima.mx
Thank You!