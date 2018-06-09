Design Genome – Conceptual Illustrations

Here's the second instalment from a series of conceptual illustrations created for the awesome Design Genome Project. It's a special collection of research reports profiling some incredible teams—including Herman Miller, IBM, Crate & Barrel, Northwestern Mutual, and USAA. Each report begins by identifying what sets a given design team apart.
Each illustration aims to bring that superpower to life. The brand's primary colour(s) form the basis for each palette, and fluid compositions juxtapose the consistent grid structure running throughout the report.
This time I also had the pleasure of collaborating with the super talented Ranganath Krishnamani, who created the Northwestern Mutual illustration.
Concept sketches
Aarron Walter and Eli Woolery: Content
Aaron Stump: Creative & Art Direction
Anton Aheichanka: Web Design
Jack Daly: Illustration
