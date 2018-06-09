Jack Daly
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Design Genome – Conceptual Illustrations
2887
560
49
Here's the second instalment from a series of conceptual illustrations created for the awesome Design Genome Project. It's a special collection of research reports profiling some incredible teams—including Herman Miller, IBM, Crate & Barrel, Northwestern Mutual, and USAA. Each report begins by identifying what sets a given design team apart.

Each illustration aims to bring that superpower to life. The brand's primary colour(s) form the basis for each palette, and fluid compositions juxtapose the consistent grid structure running throughout the report. 

This time I also had the pleasure of collaborating with the super talented Ranganath Krishnamani, who created the Northwestern Mutual illustration.
Concept sketches





Aarron Walter and Eli Woolery: Content
Aaron Stump: Creative & Art Direction 
Anton Aheichanka: Web Design 
Jack Daly: Illustration



