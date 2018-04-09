Creative Office
Casa Natura — by Sabbath ®
Nature’s surreal details are a hidden code in the representation of organic forms drawn by artist Paula Cortazar, who collaborated in this magnificent project and experience with us. The result is a conceptual and unique identity, created in the tones of nature to shown tribute to the beautiful Tulum.
Online @ sabbath.mx
Team
Design + Direction: Jorge Zamonsett & Luis Alberto
Photography: Rodrigo Chapa
Printshop : La Tipográfica
Location: Tulum
Agency : Ultra
