Always Your Moment is a fashion studio aiming to create clothing that is unique, bold and minimal. Creating basic pieces that can be moulded into the style of the woman wearing them. The studio was founded to create pieces that allowed women to feel confident, vivacious and contemporary.





The brand identity and brand world was created to showcase the themes that represented the brand and its aim as a studio. The logotype was drawn thick and bold, creating a logo with a industrious, heavy stamp feel to it. The application of the brand was based on the styling of the clothes, mimicking placement of seams. The brand uses similar grid structures to those seen in mechanical manuals, linking back to the idea of the clothes having an industrious feel to them.





The studio line has already been worn by Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Pia Mia, Karruche Tran, Stassie Karanikolaou among others.