Queensland Theatre 2019





2019 at Queensland Theatre is another year of striking, engaging and brave plays, tied together by the quality of artistry audiences have come to expect from Australia's fastest growing theatre. This season, we sought to create a strong season identity that tied to its overarching narrative — the stories of people who confront even the darkest of times with a faith that life can be better.









The images produced speak to the diverse themes across the eight shows, idealism, passion, bittersweet loss, and beyond, presented through the vibrant lens of the Queensland Theatre identity. We brought this interplay of darkness and light to life by embracing strong contrasting colours and the backlit set, inspired by the dramatic lighting of the stage. With Tim Jones and his team, we created eight unique gel lighting and colour combinations that reflected the energy and emotion at the centre of each story.




