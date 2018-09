About

the HYUNDAI idents play LOVE, SMILE, FAMILY In Korea, May is pointed as “the Month for Families’, as it includes numerous family-related public… Read More

the HYUNDAI idents play LOVE, SMILE, FAMILY In Korea, May is pointed as “the Month for Families’, as it includes numerous family-related public celebrations such as Children’s Day, Parents’ Day and Married Couple’s Day. In order to uplift the sprit and to wish peace to the public, the Hyundai requested us to create a promotional video for the month. To show this, 3 themes, namely: Love, Smile, Family, were formed to send out different messages. Play LOVE to express love and gratitude. Play SMILE to wish the day to be filled with smiles and laughter Play FAMILY to show how happy it is to be will all family members. Read Less

Published: