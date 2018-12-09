Discover
Roman Klonek
Düsseldorf, Germany
surrounding sceneries (woodcuts)
Illustration
,
Drawing
,
Character Design
,
1294
153
8
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/12/2018
Knife
Roman Klonek
Düsseldorf, Germany
surrounding sceneries (woodcuts)
Illustration
,
Drawing
,
Character Design
,
1294
153
8
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/12/2018
Tools Used
Tools
Knife
Woodblock printings.
Thank You!
